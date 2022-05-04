Seattle Sounders FC vs Pumas UNAM: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Pumas UNAM and the Seattle Sounders will meet on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Champions League final. This is the second leg of this match, with the teams drawing 2-2 in the first one.

Pumas took a 2-0 advantage in the match with Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring a pair of goals, but the Sounders fought back late, with two penalty kicks from Nicolás Lodeiro to even the score, including one in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Games Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM Date May 4, 2022 Times 10:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (free 7-day trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin

In the Champions League semifinals, the Sounders defeated New York City FC by a 4-2 aggregate score, fueled by a 3-1 advantage in the first leg, with Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro each scoring goals in that match.

Seattle’s last Champions League appearance was in 2020, when the team advanced to the Round of 16. Its best showing was in 2012, when the team advanced to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s 2022 MLS campaign hasn’t gone so well, though its Champions League obligations have meant its played the fewest games in the league. Through seven matches, the team is 12th in the Western Confernce with just two wins. The team is only ahead of San Jose and Vancouver, though it’s worth noting that it is just one point behind Sporting KC despite playing three fewer games.

Projected Seattle Sounders starting XI: Tolo, Arreaga, Gómez, Roldan, Rusnák, Paulo, Morris, Lodeiro, Roldan, Ruidíaz; Frei.

Position Pumas UNAM roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Tapia, Paz Defenders Moza, Rodriguez, Julio Gonzalez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Freyfeld Midfielders Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, A. Alvarez, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Caicedo, Jose, Gonzalez, Carreon, Perez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Miguel, Moreno, Samano, Angel Garcia Forwards Ignacio Dinenno, Islas, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo, Duran

Pumas defeated Cruz Azul in the semifinals, with Dinenno scoring a pair of goals in the first leg before the teams played a scoreless second leg, with UNAM winning by a 2-1 aggregate.

While Pumas has never won this version of the Champions League, the team did win three titles in the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup during the 1980s. That competition morphed into the current Champions League.

In the Liga MX Clausura, Pumas defeated Pachuca 2-0 on the final matchday of the season, moving the team to 11th in the standings. That sends the team into the reclassification stage of the playoff, where it is set to take on Guadalajara.

Projected Pumas UNAM starting XI: Mozo, Galindo, Freire, Velarde, López, Meritao, Álvarez, Rogério, de Olivera, Dinenno; Talavera

