Seattle Sounders FC vs Pumas UNAM: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Pumas UNAM and the Seattle Sounders will meet on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Champions League final. This is the second leg of this match, with the teams drawing 2-2 in the first one.
Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Pumas took a 2-0 advantage in the match with Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring a pair of goals, but the Sounders fought back late, with two penalty kicks from Nicolás Lodeiro to even the score, including one in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
Editors' Picks
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM
|Date
|May 4, 2022
|Times
|10:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (free 7-day trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), CONCACAF Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 1
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Seattle roster
|Goalkeepers
|Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley
|Defenders
|Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda
|Midfielders
|Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves
|Forwards
|Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin
In the Champions League semifinals, the Sounders defeated New York City FC by a 4-2 aggregate score, fueled by a 3-1 advantage in the first leg, with Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro each scoring goals in that match.
Seattle’s last Champions League appearance was in 2020, when the team advanced to the Round of 16. Its best showing was in 2012, when the team advanced to the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Seattle’s 2022 MLS campaign hasn’t gone so well, though its Champions League obligations have meant its played the fewest games in the league. Through seven matches, the team is 12th in the Western Confernce with just two wins. The team is only ahead of San Jose and Vancouver, though it’s worth noting that it is just one point behind Sporting KC despite playing three fewer games.
Projected Seattle Sounders starting XI: Tolo, Arreaga, Gómez, Roldan, Rusnák, Paulo, Morris, Lodeiro, Roldan, Ruidíaz; Frei.
|Position
|Pumas UNAM roster
|Goalkeepers
|Talavera, Tapia, Paz
|Defenders
|Moza, Rodriguez, Julio Gonzalez, Freire, Oritz, Bennevendo, Aguayo, Freyfeld
|Midfielders
|Saucedo, Meritao, F. Alvarez, Amaury Garcia, Lopez, Velarde, Battocchio, A. Alvarez, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Caicedo, Jose, Gonzalez, Carreon, Perez, Galindo, M. Garcia, Miguel, Moreno, Samano, Angel Garcia
Forwards
|Ignacio Dinenno, Islas, Rogerio, Montejano, Corozo, Diogo, Duran
Pumas defeated Cruz Azul in the semifinals, with Dinenno scoring a pair of goals in the first leg before the teams played a scoreless second leg, with UNAM winning by a 2-1 aggregate.
While Pumas has never won this version of the Champions League, the team did win three titles in the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup during the 1980s. That competition morphed into the current Champions League.
In the Liga MX Clausura, Pumas defeated Pachuca 2-0 on the final matchday of the season, moving the team to 11th in the standings. That sends the team into the reclassification stage of the playoff, where it is set to take on Guadalajara.
Projected Pumas UNAM starting XI: Mozo, Galindo, Freire, Velarde, López, Meritao, Álvarez, Rogério, de Olivera, Dinenno; Talavera
Last five results
|Seattle results
|Pumas UNAM results
|Pumas UNAM 2-2 Seattle (Apr 27)
|Pumas UNAM 2-0 Pachuca (May 1)
|San Jose 4-3 Seattle (Apr 23)
|Pumas UNAM 2-2 Seattle (Apr 27)
|Seattle 0-1 Inter Miami (Apr 16)
|Chivas 3-1 Pumas UNAM (Apr 23)
|New York City 1-1 Seattle (Apr 13)
|San Luis 2-0 Pumas UNAM (Apr 20)
|Seattle 3-1 New York City (Apr 6)
|Pumas UNAM 2-0 Monterrey (Apr 17)