Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York City FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Seattle Sounders is set to take on New York City FC on Wednesday in a CONCACAF Champions League match. This is the first leg of the semifinal matchup between these two sides, with the second leg set to be played on April 13.

These two sides both compete in the MLS, but haven’t played each other since 2019, when New York won 3-0.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Seattle Sounders vs. New York City FC Date April 6, 2022 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Sounders roster Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forward Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin

Seattle defeated León by a 4-1 aggregate in the quarterfinals, field by a 3-0 win in the first leg, with Fredy Montero scoring a pair of goals in that victory. Montero has three goals overall in this competition, which ties him for third among all players.

The Sounders have equaled their best performance in the CONCACAF Champions League by making it to the semifinals. The last time the team made it this far was the 2012-13 campaign, when the team lost to Santos Laguna by a 2-1 aggregate.

Seattle has struggled early in this MLS season, sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings with two wins, two losses and one draw.

Projected Sounders starting XI: Frei; Rowe, Tolo, Ragen, Arreaga, Roldan, Morris, Paulo, Rusnák, Roldan, Montero.

Position New York City FC Roster Goalkeepers Johnson, Barraza, Mizell Defenders Gloster, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Martins, Callens, Amundsen, Gray, Latinovich Midfielders Morales, Moralez, Rodriguez, Jasson, Zelalem, Acevedo, Parks, Haak, Pereira Forwards Thiago, Heber, Castellanos, O'Toole, Magno

New York City FC has already surpassed its best finish in the CONCACAF Champions League, besting its 2020 quarterfinals run by beating Comunicaciones 5-5 on away goals in the last round. The team went up 3-1 after the first leg.

This team has two players who are among the leaders in goals in this competition. Valentín Castellanos is second with four goals, while Talles Magno is tied for third with three goals.

In MLS play, New York City FC sits 11th in the Eastern Conference through five games with one win, three losses and one draw.

Predicted New York City FC starting XI: Johnson; Callens, Chanot, Martins, Amundsen, Morales, Acevedo, Jasson, Magno, Moralez, Castellanos,

Last five results

Sounders results New York City results Minnesota 1-2 Sounders (Apr 2) Toronto 2-1 NYCFC (Apr 2) Austin 1-1 Sounders (Mar 20) NYCFC 0-2 Philadelphia (Mar 19) Leon 1-1 Sounders (Mar 17) Comunicaciones 4-2 NYCFC (Mar 15) Sounders 3-2 LA Galaxy (Mar 12) NYCFC 4-1 Montreal (Mar 12) Sounders 3-2 Leon (Mar 8) NYCFC 3-1 Comunicaciones (Mar 8)

Head-to-head