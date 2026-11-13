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Scotland vs North Macedonia Match Preview

Scotland host North Macedonia at Hampden Park in Glasgow in a UEFA Nations League B Group 1 fixture that matters for both sides in the standings.

Steve Clarke's side — now operating under manager Sebastien Pocognoli — sit third in the group after a difficult run that has included a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland and a 1-2 loss to Slovenia. Their most recent positive result in the group was a 2-0 win over these same opponents in the reverse fixture in October.

The headline story for Scotland is the return of Scott McTominay. The Napoli midfielder missed the first four Nations League games after undergoing corrective heart surgery following a medical emergency at the World Cup, where he required cardioversion just two days before Scotland's opening group game against Haiti. He is now back in full fitness and available for selection.

There is also a historic subplot to the match at Hampden. Andy Robertson will win his 102nd cap, drawing level with Kenny Dalglish's long-standing Scotland appearance record. Robertson has been clear that matching the number does not make them equals, describing Dalglish as the greatest Scotland has ever produced.

North Macedonia arrive in Glasgow in desperate form. Goce Sedloski's side have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, conceding heavily throughout and managing just one goal across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland.

With McTominay back, Robertson chasing history, and the hosts needing points to climb the group, Scotland will be expected to take care of business at Hampden. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team News and Injury Latest

Sebastien Pocognoli has a largely fit squad available for the home side. Luis Binks is the one confirmed absentee through injury. Scott McTominay returns to the group after missing the first four Nations League fixtures following corrective heart surgery. The projected XI includes Angus Gunn in goal, with Jack Hendry, Luke Graham, and Kieran Tierney in defence. Billy Gilmour, Andrew Robertson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Ferguson, McTominay, and John McGinn are expected in midfield, with Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Goce Sedloski reports no injuries or suspensions in the North Macedonia squad. The projected XI is expected to feature Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Ezgjan Alioski, Visar Musliu, Anes Meljichi, and Bojan Ilievski in defence. Agon Elezi, Matej Gashtarov, and Ljupco Doriev are set to occupy the midfield, with Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas, and Elmin Rastoder further forward.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 3, 2026, when Scotland won 2-0 in the reverse Nations League fixture in North Macedonia. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Scotland hold the stronger record with three wins to North Macedonia's one, and one match ending level. Scotland have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five meetings.

Scotland have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 loss to Slovenia in the Nations League, and they also suffered a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in September. The one bright spot in that run was a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in the reverse fixture on October 3. Across those five games, Scotland scored one goal and conceded eight.

North Macedonia have lost all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland, and they were also beaten 2-0 by Scotland in October. Earlier in the run, they lost 4-0 to Turkey in a friendly and 2-0 to Slovenia. North Macedonia scored three goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, with no wins and no draws in the sequence.