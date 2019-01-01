Scotland set Israel test in Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals as Northern Ireland face Bosnia & Herzegovina
Scotland will face Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final as they seek to reach a first major finals since the 1998 World Cup.
Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland will take on Slovakia as Mick McCarthy endeavours to deliver qualification for another international tournament, while Northern Ireland tackle Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Norway face Serbia, with the winners of that contest representing a potential play-off final opponent for Scotland, while Georgia meet Belarus and North Macedonia are the opponents for North Macedonia.
The last of the semi-final fixtures will see Iceland – who stunned England at Euro 2016 – take on Romania and Hungary face off against Bulgaria.
