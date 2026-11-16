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Andy Robertson's record-breaking night turned sour as Switzerland thrashed Scotland 4-0 in St Gallen. The full-back moved clear of Sir Kenny Dalglish with his 103rd cap, but a Lewis Ferguson own goal and three more Swiss strikes ended Scotland's hopes of reaching the Nations League play-offs and piled fresh pressure on head coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

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Ferguson own goal sets the tone for Scotland

Robertson became Scotland's most-capped player when he started Monday night's final Nations League Group B1 game, but there was little else to celebrate. Scotland had been comfortable against a much-changed Switzerland side, with John McGinn hooking over in the 17th minute, until Ferguson stuck out a leg and turned the ball into his own net in the 22nd minute.

Aaron Hickey almost levelled two minutes later when he headed Robertson's cross just past the post, but the wing-back's night ended in the 36th minute when he pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Switzerland run riot after the break

Adrian Bajrami headed a big chance well off target before half-time, and Scotland were punished soon after the restart. Two minutes into the second half, Samuel Ballet exchanged passes with Remo Freuler and his drive was touched in by Winsley Boteli. Four minutes later, Boteli turned provider for Alvyn Sanches, who fired across Angus Gunn to make it 3-0.

Gunn denied Ballet a fourth and Scott McTominay blasted over from Kieran Tierney's cross, before substitute Zeki Amdouni's deflected strike off Luke Graham completed the rout in the 89th minute.

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Scotland miss out on play-offs as pressure grows on Pocognoli

The defeat leaves Scotland third in the group behind Switzerland and Slovenia, with seven points from 18. That means they miss out on a promotion play-off and will stay in League B for the next Nations League, while also losing the chance of a more favourable seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw next month.

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It has been a tough start for Pocognoli, who succeeded Steve Clarke. The Belgian has won just two of his six games in charge, and both of those victories came against bottom side North Macedonia.

What next for Scotland?

There was at least a debut for Kristi Montgomery, who replaced Ferguson with five minutes left.

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Pocognoli must now find answers before next month's draw sets Scotland's path to Euro 2028, while Robertson returns to Tottenham as his country's new record appearance holder.