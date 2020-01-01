Scholes calls for Lindelof to be replaced after 'shocking' Man Utd errors in Sevilla defeat

The centre-half wasn't able to make an intervention as his team conceded a costly goal

legend Paul Scholes believes Victor Lindelof needs to replaced at the heart of the Red Devils' defence as the team crashed out of the to .

Despite going ahead through an early Bruno Fernandes penalty, Sevilla hit back through Suso in the first half and Luuk de Jong scored the winner 12 minutes from time to record a famous 2-1 victory on Sunday.

De Jong's winning goal saw the striker find space in between Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box, before clinically finishing the cross past David de Gea.

Scholes was adamant that the entire Red Devils' back four was to blame for the go-ahead strike, but singled out Lindelof in particular for criticism.

He also agreed with United captain Harry Maguire that the superior team lost on the night.

"As much as United deserved to win, there’s no doubt about that, they were the better team, you have to say the second goal, the defensive part of that was shocking," Scholes told BT Sport.

"Lindelof and [Harry] Maguire, both out past the near post, there’s one centre-forward, Lindelof has to see him. Then Wan-Bissaka has to cover for him if he doesn’t think he sees him.

"Surely Lindelof as a centre-half, he’s got his centre-forward, he’s got to be looking at him, his body angle’s all wrong.

"If they avoid that I think they will go on and score a goal because Sevilla looks knackered. They didn’t look like they were going to create a chance other than that one.

"There’s a lot wrong with the goal. You can almost blame the whole back four for this goal. [Brandon] Williams doesn’t get to the ball, where Maguire is, I don’t know. But for me Lindelof is the biggest problem."

With the transfer window now open, Scholes reiterated his view that the Red Devils need a new centre-back to play alongside Maguire - even though the team's defence has performed well in recent times.

"I think they could do with a centre-half, I’ve said that all along," Scholes said.

"I’m not sure Lindelof is going to be good enough as a partner for Maguire. I think they need a more dominant defender next to him.

"Lindelof’s alright, their defensive record over the last 15-20 games has been very good, but a dominant centre-half next to Maguire, just to cover his slight weaknesses."

Post-match, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the team needed new signings if they were to challenge and in the league next season.

The Red Devils will now enjoy a short break before the new Premier League season begins on September 12.