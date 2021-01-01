Schlupp: Ghana star completes injury comeback as Crystal Palace take point against Manchester United

The Ghana international featured in the matchday 29 home tie, marking his first taste of action in three months

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp completed his comeback from injury with a late appearance as Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The German-born was an 84th-minute substitute, taking the place of Eberechi Eze, as The Eagles picked a point in the matchday 29 fixture at Selhurst Park.

The result has left Palace in 13th position as United hold second spot.

Schlupp resumed training last week, having been in the treatment room since sustaining an injury in a January 2 encounter with Sheffield United, a match in which he found the back of the net.

His return is a boost to Palace who have endured a bag of topsy-turvy results in recent times. After falling 3-0 at home to Burnley, The Eagles bounced back with a 2-1 away triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion before settling for a 0-0 draw with Fulham on Sunday.

In 16 league appearances for Palace so far this season, the 28-year-old has started in 12 of the games. He registered his first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before finding the target against Sheffield.

"I don’t know about the most versatile [player I've managed] but he’s up there [among the best], of course," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of the Ghanaian after an injury comeback in December.

"We’ve never really seen him as an out and out defender. I know he had a couple of spells before I came as a full-back and even once or twice during my time as a full-back.

"But we’ve never thought of him long term as a defender. We regard him as an attacking player which means he plays across the midfield, which he’s more than capable of doing.

"I’m just pleased for him after spells of injury… he seems to be in a good place. He’s not injured, he’s certainly in good form and all the skills of Jeffrey Schupp is still there."

The 28-year-old's return is also good news for Ghana coach CK Akonnor ahead of a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe later this month.