Sassuolo CEO Carnevali: Barcelona could buy Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghana international is likely to join the Blaugrana on a permanent deal according to latest news from Italy

chief executive officer Giovanni Carnevali has revealed forward Kevin-Prince Boateng could be signed by after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish giants.

The German-born player has just ended his short-term deal with the Blaugrana where he made four total appearances including three in LaLiga.

He joined Barcelona in an option-to-buy deal but his limited game time has prompted rumours that his stay with Barcelona will not be extended.

"I think Barcelona will buy Kevin-Prince Boateng, then he will be loaned to another LaLiga team," Carnevali told Gazzetta about the Ghanaian.

Boateng joined Sassuolo from in the summer last year before making a sensational switch to Barcelona after six months.

With the Blaugrana, Boateng is with his 10th club, having had stints with the likes of , and Hotspur.

He also played for German sides 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and , as well as English outfit Portsmouth and Las Palmas in .