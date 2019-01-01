Sarri warns Juventus over 'superficial' dribbling

The Italian coach believes his side must learn to always use the ball in the right ways

Maurizio Sarri told to curb needless showboating after their 2-1 win over on Saturday.

The Bianconeri established a four-point lead over at the top of after goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic secured the victory.

However, Sarri was unhappy with the manner in which some of his attacking players took to excessively showing their skills rather than killing the game off.

Bologna almost snatched a point amid some late drama that included a penalty appeal against defender Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Santander hitting the bar before forcing a save from goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with an overhead kick.

"It was a good game, tainted by some mistakes," Sarri said.

"The boundary between dribbling in a productive way and becoming a bit superficial, however, is thin: for 40 minutes we did it well, for five minutes incorrectly. We have to dribble with substance and not just for the sake of it.

"We must manage the result and the energy levels. We have to secure games and in the second half we had the chance to do so.

“I told the lads we mustn’t try to control a game, sit on a lead or be comfortable, because otherwise we leave ourselves in these risky situations to the very end.

“The sensation is that we moved the ball quicker after the break and Bologna were getting there a fraction of a second later. I don’t know if that’s because we did better or they were tired, having worked so hard in the first half to contain us."

Pjanic felt Juventus' victory was merited even though they were hanging on at the end as Bologna threw caution to the wind in stoppage time.

"We knew it would be a complicated game, we have seen them play often," he said. "Bologna are in good shape, play well and are organised on the pitch.

"We deserved it. We had to score one more goal to secure the result but in the end they are three precious points, after the [international] break it is never easy.

"In the end they too got tired, because they had to run a lot. We are happy and move forward."