Sarri: Mourinho's right - he'll have a great future without Man Utd!

The Portuguese was sacked by United on Tuesday but the Chelsea boss is backing him to bounce back, potentially getting another job in England

Maurizio Sarri believes Jose Mourinho still has plenty to offer the management game and thinks that he will still thrive in his career after leaving Manchester United.

United made the decision to sack Mourinho on Tuesday following a dismal start to the 2018-19 season that has seen the club fall 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Red Devils are also way off the pace in the hunt for a Champions League spot and trail Sarri's Chelsea, who are currently fourth, by 11 points.

Article continues below

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was swiftly brought in to replace Mourinho on a temporary basis, with the Portuguese claiming he was proud to manage the club and that he made "friends for life" at Old Trafford.

He went on to confirm that he will look to return to football soon, and Sarri believes he's destined to continue achieving in top-level management, despite the disappointing spell with United.

Asked whether the Premier League will miss Mourinho, he told reporters: "I think so. As you know, Mourinho won everything, won everywhere.

"I like him very much as a coach and as a man... he's right when he says Manchester [United] has a future without him and he has a great future without Manchester [United].

"I hope I will see him on a bench again soon. Maybe in England... not here [at Chelsea]!"

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday and Sarri has confirmed he'll be without Andreas Christensen but insists he won't be sold in the January transfer window.

He added: "We have a little problem with Christensen. A little injury to his hamstring. The doctor told me it's not very serious but he needs to rest for about one more week, I think. We miss him for a couple of matches.

"I think Barcelona yesterday signed a new centre-back [Jeison Murillo from Valencia]... Christensen is out of the market. He's an important player for us."

The Blues are looking for a third victory on the bounce in the league having beaten both Manchester City and Brighton.

They also booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, beating Bournemouth 1-0 courtesy of Eden Hazard's late winner.