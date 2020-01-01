Sarri impressed with Ramsey after Juventus edge Inter

The midfielder opened the scoring in what was a crucial match for the reigning Serie A champions

Maurizio Sarri praised Aaron Ramsey's performance in Juventus' 2-0 win over Inter, saying the international's improved fitness has helped him to thrive in the Bianconeri midfield.

Ramsey scored for the second game running, netting Juve's opener in Sunday's Derby D'Italia after also finding the net against .

He then teed up Paulo Dybala to score the hosts' second and Sarri said moving Ramsey into a three-man midfield rather than playing him behind the strikers had paid dividends.

Article continues below

More teams

"He [Ramsey] maintains that he needs to see more of the pitch in front of him, or he gets a little lost," said the Juve coach.



"He is doing well in this role, although in fairness he's also in much better physical condition now than he was when playing as a trequartista.

“I was about to introduce Dybala a minute before we scored with Ramsey, but I decided to put him on anyway, as I felt that was the moment we could finish the game.

" tried to press us high in the first half and probably used up a lot of energy doing that. The inertia of the game changed after our goal, we had a very strong 20 minutes after that and gained confidence, whereas Inter lost it at the same moment.

"It's very positive that we barely allowed a quality side like Inter a single shot on goal."

After dominating the division in the first half of the season, Inter are in third place, nine points behind leaders Juve, having lost twice to the reigning champions.

Inter boss Antonio Conte called upon his players to grow from the defeat, saying: "We tried to stay in their slipstream, but must learn from defeat and take the lessons of comparison to grow in terms of character, quality and strength.

"It's a loss that must help us to grow and understand how far away we are. It certainly shouldn't make us distraught, as we knew there was a gap and we lost both meetings with them. The results speak clearly, they won two and we got zero points.

"We must grow in terms of character if we want to compete at the highest level. It's also about characteristics, as there are players who are stronger in personality and others less so.

"We all need to do better in that sense and be more determined."