Sarri confirms Juve interested in re-signing Pogba

The Italian coach has admitted that the Bianconeri would like to bring the French midfielder back to Turin

head coach Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that the club are interested in re-signing midfielder Paul Pogba.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman has appeared unsettled in Manchester and seems to favour a move away from Old Trafford in this windo.

Former boss Sarri took the reins from Massimiliano Allegri this summer and admitted he was an admirer of Pogba's talents.

Article continues below

"I like him very much, but he's a Man United player. I'm not the technical director so I don't know the situation," Sarri told a press conference ahead of Juventus' pre-season friendly fixture against .

Pogba has also been strongly linked with , but United's reported £150m (€167m/$187.5m) price-tag has kept any potential suitors at bay thus far.

Sarri also spoke on his plans for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and where he plans to deploy him in his favoured 4-3-3 formation as well as new signing Matthijs de Ligt from - widely hailed as the best young centre-back in the world.

"I'm going to start using Cristiano slightly on the left-hand side but really he can play anywhere with the quality that he has. He's very experienced and he has won so much," Sarri said.

"Until now De Ligt hasn't trained with his team-mates yet but he'll definitely see some action tomorrow [against Tottenham]."

More to follow...