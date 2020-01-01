Sarr continues Watford revival in Bournemouth win

The Senegal international is enjoying a fine run of form with the Hornets since the appointment of Pearson in December

Ismaila Sarr has been directly involved in four goals in six Premier League games under Nigel Pearson, more than he managed under Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Hayden Mullins combined.

The 21-year-old provided the assist for ’s opening goal in their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

4 - Ismaïla Sarr has now had a direct hand in four goals in six Premier League games under Nigel Pearson (2 goals, 2 assists) – the Senegalese international had previously only scored once and delivered no assists in nine matches under Gracia, Flores and Mullins. Revived. pic.twitter.com/cG69Jt2LSE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

Prior to the appointment of Pearson, Sarr who moved to in the summer, managed just a goal in nine matches for the Hornets.

His contribution at the Vitality Stadium took his tally to two goals and two assists after 15 Premier League games this season.

On Tuesday, the Senegalese attacker will be looking to help 19th-placed Watford continue their five-game unbeaten run when they visit Tranmere Rovers for the return leg of their fixture.