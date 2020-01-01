Sarkunan seeking greener pastures and improvements away from Selangor after disappointing 2020

Selangor midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy has revealed to Goal that he will be leaving the club on loan for the coming season.

The 24-year old player had made 14 league appearances and 13 starts for the Red Giants last season, but received only five appearances and one start this season, which according to him happened due to an injury.

"I was told by the technical director (Michael Feichtenbeiner) and secretary-general (Johan Kamal Hamidon) that I will be offered on loan in order to get me more playing minutes.

"It has been tough for me here with the arrival of a Malaysia midfielder (Brendan Gan) and a Singapore midfielder (Safuwan Baharudin) this season, so it's better for me to get to play at another team.

"Apart from the shortened season (due to the pandemic), I was sidelined for four matches at the very start of the season because of an injury. When I recovered, I had an uphill battle in trying to fight for a place against two national level midfielders (Brendan and Safuwan).

"I don't mind playing at any team, but it has to be a club because not only I want to get more minutes, I also aim to improve," said the Selangor product in a telephone call on Wednesday.