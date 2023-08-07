'Huge lesson to learn' - Sarina Wiegman defends Lauren James and reveals what she told England star after red card against Nigeria in Women's World Cup

England manager Sarina Wiegman has spoken out about the reckless stamp that Lauren James gave during the Lionesses' triumph over Nigeria on Monday.

Lauren James steps on rival player

England win on penalties

Wiegman defends actions

WHAT HAPPENED? After stepping on rival Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute, the Chelsea winger was given a straight red card. James was forced to pay the price for her moment of madness, but England were able to fight their way to victory. After the game, Wiegman addressed James' red card and felt the young player would take something positive away from the experience.

WHAT THEY SAID: In the post-match press conference, Wiegman said: "It was a moment of a split second. It was later in the game so players get tired. She’s inexperienced on this stage and had done well but she lost her emotions. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She’s the sweetest person I know. Things happen like that and you can’t change it anymore.

"It’s a huge lesson to learn but it’s not something she really did on purpose. I’ve spoken to her. I just said, ‘That happens sometimes with human beings’. You’re in such an intense game, such an emotional game and in a split second she lost her emotions. Of course, she apologised and feels really, really bad. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While James' red card could have cost England dearly, they managed to escape with a win in the penalty shootout. Alozie and Desire Oparanozie missed their penalties after England's Georgia Stanway also failed from the spot at the start of the shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? England will face off against the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Colombia and Jamaica on August 12.