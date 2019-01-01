Sarai Bareman arrives in Uganda for Sseninde Women’s Development Cup

The world governing body official is set to grace the women's football tournament in the East African nation

Sarai Bareman has arrived in Kampala for this year's Sseninde Women's Development Cup scheduled to be staged on Saturday, August 24.

Fifa's chief women's football officer will be accompanied by the head of Caf's women’s football development official Safia Abdel Dayem for the championship in Mbarara.

Incredibly honoured to meet the VP of today, a big supporter of women’s football and the @SsenindeFound tournament! Can’t wait to see the football tomorrow 🙌🏽⚽️❤️ Loving Uganda! pic.twitter.com/xwW5iT9FZ4 — Sarai Bareman (@SarBareman) August 23, 2019

Jean Sseninde, who is the organiser of the tournament, is a Uganda international and has represented the country in the 2016 and 2018 editions of the Cecafa Women’s Championship.

The ex- and Queens Park defender said her desire is to break barriers while raising the level and profile of the women's game in Uganda, were the motives behind organising the event.

“I have played at the highest club levels and the experience I have picked and how I have seen football change my life and many other women has encouraged me to contribute something to women’s football in Uganda," Sseninde told tbe Caf website.

"I would love to see more women turn professional and use their talents to improve their lives.

"Football is a game that helps all players to express themselves through various ways and if everyone who has a passion to play has an equal opportunity to express themselves through playing the game or serving the game in one way or the other, it would help in the development of women’s football in general.

"I still have some years left in me and I will continue pursuing my career while also building the game back home through my foundation."

The eight teams competing are Kinondoni Soccer Academy as the guest from , while St. Mary’s Vocational Girls’ School, TJ Soccer Academy and Mbarara Junior team are home sides.

Others are Kira Girls Soccer Academy, Youth Sport Uganda, Kigezi Harambe Sports Academy and Kisoro Young Simba Girls FC complete the eight teams to compete at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Some of the @SWDFC1 guests meet the Vice President of Uganda Edward Ssekandi, ahead of the tournament.



This year's edition will take place at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on August 24th 2019 starting at 8am.#ItsTime #swdfc19 pic.twitter.com/nDhDkzfdJf — Sseninde Foundation (@SsenindeFound) August 23, 2019