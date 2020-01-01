Santos vs Gremio on US TV: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

The two Brazilian giants lock horns in Vila Belmiro with a place in the semi-finals against Racing or Boca at stake

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores has reached its quarter-final stage, as the delayed 2020 competition nears its end.

And Wednesday promises to be a memorable evening as Santos and Gremio, two sides with enviable track records in South America's biggest club tournament, go head to head.

Santos hold a slight advantage going into the second leg after taking a 1-1 draw away from home in last week's opener.

But it could have been much better for the visitors, who led until the 101st minute when Diego Souza equalised from the penalty spot, leaving the tie wide open.

How to watch Santos vs Gremio on US TV

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 16 2:15pm / 5.15pm Santos vs Gremio Fanatiz

What has happened to Santos and Gremio so far in the 2020 Copa Libertadores?

With five Libertadores titles between them, Brazilian pair Santos and Gremio are invariably considered among South America's elite teams.

Indeed, neither the Peixe nor Gremio, who lifted the crown in 2017, encountered too much trouble on their way to the quarter finals.

Santos finished top of Group G with a near-perfect 16 points from 18, although they then faced a potential banana skin in the last 16 in the shape of Liga de Quito.

The Brazilians pulled off a major coup in prevailing 2-1 in the altitude of Quito, a result that meant they could afford to lose a bad-tempered return and still progress on away goals.

Gremio also clinched first place in their group, beating out arch-rivals Internacional after two typically fierce Alegre derbies - the first, which finished 0-0, included no less than eight red cards

The last 16 saw Renato Gaucho's troops meet Guarani of , who proved no match for the Tricolor.

Both ties ended 2-0 in Gremio's favour, setting up a tantalising tie with their compatriots as the club seeks a fourth consecutive appearance in the Copa semi-finals.

Santos and Gremio team news and preview

Santos will be without Diego Pituca at Vila Belmiro after the midfielder received a 90th-minute red card in the first leg for a second bookable offence.

international Yeferson Soteldo and young midfielder Vinicius Baliero are also unavailable for the hosts due to positive Covid-19 tests.

The Peixe will be able to call on Arthur Gomes, who has been cleared to rejoin the squad following his own positive.

Having played the first leg with veteran Diego Souza as his sole forward, Renato Gaucho is likely to take a more attacking approach to the second leg.

The Gremio coach will push Cesar Pinares and Pepe up alongside Souza, while Argentine Diego Churin remains on the bench.

Midfielder Maicon is unavailable for the Tricolor but Jean Pyerre is back in action and likely to take his place in the engine room.

Probable Santos XI: John; Para, Lucas Veríssimo, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan; Alison, Sandry, Jobson; Marinho, Kaio Jorge, Lucas Braga.

Probable Gremio XI: Vanderlei; Victor Ferraz, Pedro Geromel, Kannemann, Diogo Barbosa; Darlan, Matheus Henrique, Jean Pyerre; Pinares, Diego Souza, Pepe.

When does the 2020 Copa Libertadores finish?

The 2020 Copa Libertadores was originally scheduled to conclude with a single final in a neutral ground, the system which replaced the old format of home and away legs last year, at the end of November.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the tournament suffered almost six months of interruption, meaning that the final phases had to be pushed back into the South American summer months of late December and January.

Boca Juniors and Racing Club additionally suffered a further week's delay when the former's last-16 first leg match against Internacional was suspended due to the death of Diego Maradona. The Argentine pair play the opener of their quarter final shortly after Santos-Gremio comes to an end, with the return taking place at the Bombonera on December 23.

The rest of the quarter-final ties conclude this week, with the last four taking place between January 5 and 13 following a short break for the festive period.

The final proper is scheduled to be held at Rio de Janeiro's landmark Maracana Stadium on January 30.

