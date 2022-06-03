Santos risks Ronaldo wrath after dropping Man Utd forward for Portugal's draw with Spain - so why did he pick Andre Silva instead?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had to make do with a 30-minute cameo in the Nations League contest at Estadio Benito Villamarin

Fernando Santos has risked Cristiano Ronaldo's wrath with his explanation as to why the Manchester United forward was dropped from his Portugal starting XI against Spain on Thursday night.

Portugal opened their latest Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Spain at Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Alvaro Morata opening the scoring in the 25th minute for the hosts only for Ricardo Horta to net a late equaliser.

Ronaldo was a surprise omission from Santos' lineup as the Portugal boss asked Andre Silva to lead the line instead, which he has explained was a purely "tactical" decision.

What has Santos said about Ronaldo?

Ronaldo won his 187th cap for Portugal when he came off the bench for the final 30 minutes, but Santos felt Silva was a better option to help press Spain high up the pitch from the first whistle.

"It was just one option. A manager's option, a tactical option - this is how these four games are going to be decided," the 67-year-old head coach told a post-match press conference when asked why he named Ronaldo on the bench.

"For this game, I thought it was important having a player like Andre [Silva] starting.

"He is hard-working, closes in behind, he can do a few things that Cristiano cannot in the same way.

"Cristiano can do many other things and that is why he is the best player in the world.

"But this was my choice this time. I am going to rotate the players a lot during the next three games.

"And they all need to be ready, as expected of them."

What's next for Ronaldo & Portugal?

Portugal will now start preparing for their next League A, Group 2 outing against Switzerland on Sunday.

It would be a surprise if Ronaldo is named among the substitutes again at Estadio Jose Alvalade, but Santos has yet to confirm his plans for the clash.

Should the 37-year-old feature from the start as expected, he will be aiming to increase his record haul of international goals, which he extended to 115 when he scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg last November.

