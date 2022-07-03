Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Mere weeks after the hosts won a club friendly, the two sides will get their 2022-23 campaign into action

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Liga MX season gets underway this week. Santos Laguna and Monterrey are set to meet on Sunday in one of the marquee games of the weekend.

Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

These teams met in June in a club friendly, with Santos Laguna winning it 1-0.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey Date July 3, 2022 Times 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Santos Laguna roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Perez Defenders Govea, Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodríguez, Dona, Pizzichillo, Gonzalez Midfielders Campos, Cervantes, Suarez, Lozano, Gorriarán, Ocejo, Andrade, Lopez, Avila, Prieto, Carillo, Medina, Preciado, Games Forward Perez, Lozano Silva, Aguirre, Correa, Brunetta

Santos Laguna is coming off of a disappointing 2021-22 Liga MX campaign. The Guerreros were fifth in the Apertura, losing in the quarterfinals to UANL.

But then, things fell apart. In the Clausura, Santos Laguna recorded just five wins in 17 matches, finishing 14th in the league table and missing the postseason.

Historically, this kind of up-and-down production is a staple of Santos Laguna. The team failed to make the playoffs in the 2020 Guardianes, then finished as the runners-up in the 2021 Guardians. What can we expect from Santos Laguna in this Apertura? Will the club bounce back?

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Dória, Rodríguez, Andrade, Orrantia, Rivas, Gorriarán, Lozano, Medina, Aguirre, Preciado; Acevedo

Position Monterrey roster Goalkeepers Andrada, Cardenez, Ramos, H. Gonzalez Defenders Montes, Gutiérrez, Moreno, Said Grijalva, Vegas, Medina Midfielders Romo, Kranevitter, Meza, Aguirre, Oritz, Gallardo, A. González, Pizarro, Lopez Forwards Funes Mori, Alvarado, Aguirre

Monterrey finished seventh in the Clausura, with 26 points in 17 matches. Its playoff run was cut short though, as the team lost on penalty kicks in the reclassification to Altetico San Luis.

The Rayados last won the Liga MX in 2019, when they were the Apertura champions.

Monterrey has a big addition to the roster heading into this season, as the team added 27-year-old forward Rodrigo Aguirre, who played for Necaxa last season and finished second in the Clausura in goals scored.

Predicted Monterrey starting XI: Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, E. Martinez, Vera; Sequeira, J. Hernandez, Escamilla, Barrera; Godinez, Sepulveda.

Last five results

Santos Laguna results Monterrey results Tigres 1-3 Santos Laguna (Jun 22) Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18) Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18) Monterrey 2-3 San Luis (May 7) Chivas 3-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 15) Monterrey 2-0 Tijuana (Apr 30) San Luis 1-3 Santos Laguna (May 1) Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey (Apr 23) Santos Laguna 1-1 Leon (Apr 24) Monterrey 0-0 Atlas (Apr 20)

Head-to-head