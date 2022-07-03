Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The Liga MX season gets underway this week. Santos Laguna and Monterrey are set to meet on Sunday in one of the marquee games of the weekend.
Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey on fuboTV (start with a free trial)
These teams met in June in a club friendly, with Santos Laguna winning it 1-0.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo tells Man Utd he wants transfer - why CR7 wants out & where he could go
- The King of Milan? Lukaku just another willing pawn in an increasingly absurd transfer market
- Watch: Rice opens mystery boxes containing his greatest fear and more
- Brugts, Kuhl and the NXGN stars to watch at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey
|Date
|July 3, 2022
|Times
|8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 2
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Santos Laguna roster
|Goalkeepers
|Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Perez
|Defenders
|Govea, Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodríguez, Dona, Pizzichillo, Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|Campos, Cervantes, Suarez, Lozano, Gorriarán, Ocejo, Andrade, Lopez, Avila, Prieto, Carillo, Medina, Preciado, Games
Forward
|Perez, Lozano Silva, Aguirre, Correa, Brunetta
Santos Laguna is coming off of a disappointing 2021-22 Liga MX campaign. The Guerreros were fifth in the Apertura, losing in the quarterfinals to UANL.
But then, things fell apart. In the Clausura, Santos Laguna recorded just five wins in 17 matches, finishing 14th in the league table and missing the postseason.
Historically, this kind of up-and-down production is a staple of Santos Laguna. The team failed to make the playoffs in the 2020 Guardianes, then finished as the runners-up in the 2021 Guardians. What can we expect from Santos Laguna in this Apertura? Will the club bounce back?
Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Dória, Rodríguez, Andrade, Orrantia, Rivas, Gorriarán, Lozano, Medina, Aguirre, Preciado; Acevedo
|Position
|Monterrey roster
|Goalkeepers
|Andrada, Cardenez, Ramos, H. Gonzalez
|Defenders
|Montes, Gutiérrez, Moreno, Said Grijalva, Vegas, Medina
|Midfielders
|Romo, Kranevitter, Meza, Aguirre, Oritz, Gallardo, A. González, Pizarro, Lopez
|Forwards
|Funes Mori, Alvarado, Aguirre
Monterrey finished seventh in the Clausura, with 26 points in 17 matches. Its playoff run was cut short though, as the team lost on penalty kicks in the reclassification to Altetico San Luis.
The Rayados last won the Liga MX in 2019, when they were the Apertura champions.
Monterrey has a big addition to the roster heading into this season, as the team added 27-year-old forward Rodrigo Aguirre, who played for Necaxa last season and finished second in the Clausura in goals scored.
Predicted Monterrey starting XI: Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, E. Martinez, Vera; Sequeira, J. Hernandez, Escamilla, Barrera; Godinez, Sepulveda.
Last five results
|Santos Laguna results
|Monterrey results
|Tigres 1-3 Santos Laguna (Jun 22)
|Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18)
|Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18)
|Monterrey 2-3 San Luis (May 7)
|Chivas 3-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 15)
|Monterrey 2-0 Tijuana (Apr 30)
|San Luis 1-3 Santos Laguna (May 1)
|Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey (Apr 23)
|Santos Laguna 1-1 Leon (Apr 24)
|Monterrey 0-0 Atlas (Apr 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/18/2022
|Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna
|3/10/2022
|Monterrey 1-0 Santos Laguna
|9/26/2021
|Santos Laguna 1-2 Monterrey
|5/16/2021
|Monterrey 1-1 Santos Laguna
|5/13/2021
|Santos Laguna 2-1 Monterrey