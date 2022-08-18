Santos Laguna vs Leon: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The top flight of Mexican football keeps on rolling forward - here's all you need to know about their next match

The Liga MX season continues this week with Santos Laguna set to take on Leon. Both teams are currently in playoff positions, but arrive into this encounter off the back of frustrating defeats.

Both will be out to break the deadlock against the other too, having played out draws in their previous two encounters.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Santos roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Perez Defenders Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodríguez, Dona, Pizzichillo, L. Gonzalez Midfielders Campos, Cervantes, Suarez, Lozano, Gorriarán, Andrade, Lopez, Avila, Prieto, Medina, Brunetta, Preciado, Games Forward Preciado, Perez, Lozano Silva, Aguirre, Correa, Domínguez, J. Gonzalez

Arriving on the back of a defeat to Tigres, loss has checked Santos Laguna's momentum - but not their Liga MX ambition this term.

Eduardo Aguirre and Hugo Isaac Rodriguez have been the form players for the club this term, and they'll back themselves to halt any incoming slump before it can get going, especially on their own turf.

Predicted Santos starting XI: Lopez; Campos, Rodriguez, Torres, Orrantia, Brunetta, Cervantes, Gorriaran, Gonzalez, Aguirre, Correa.

Position Leon roster Goalkeepers Blanco, Cota, Vázquez Defenders Celestine, Buron, Tesillo, Barreiro, Castillo, O. Rodriguez, Saracho, J. Ramírez, P. Hernandez, Cervantes, Romero, I. Ramírez, Villa Midfielders J. Rodríguez, Morales, E. Hernandez, Ibarra, Diaz, Moreno, Ambriz, Zamora, Muniz, Uribe, Guerrero Forwards Dávila, Martinez, Campbell, Mena, Di Yorio, Alvarado, Rangel

Leon conversely need a desperate return to form after consecutive wallopings left them looking a little less secure in their position.

Heavy losses to Monterrey and Mazatlan were not on their agenda, and they will be as keen as mustard to reverse their fortunes.

Predicted Leon starting XI: Cota; Castillo, Barreiro, Bellon Saracho, Rodriguez, Mena, Ambriz, Montes, Campbell, Davila, Di Yorio.

Last five results

Santos results Leon results Tigres 1-0 Santos (Aug 15) Leon 0-3 Mazatlan (Aug 13) Santos 4-0 Cruz Azul (Aug 8) Monterrey 5-1 Leon (Aug 7) Santos 1-0 Atlas (Aug 1) Leon 3-2 America (Aug 1) Toluca 2-1 Santos (Jul 23) Leon 0-1 Toluca (Jul 27) Santos 1-1 Chivas (Jul 17) Chivas 0-0 Leon (Jul 21)

Head-to-head