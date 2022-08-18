Santos Laguna vs Leon: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The Liga MX season continues this week with Santos Laguna set to take on Leon. Both teams are currently in playoff positions, but arrive into this encounter off the back of frustrating defeats.
Both will be out to break the deadlock against the other too, having played out draws in their previous two encounters.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Santos Laguna vs Leon
|Date
|August 18, 2022
|Times
|8:05pm ET, 5:05pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
US TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 1
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Santos roster
|Goalkeepers
|Acevedo, Lajud, Holguin Perez
|Defenders
|Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodríguez, Dona, Pizzichillo, L. Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|Campos, Cervantes, Suarez, Lozano, Gorriarán, Andrade, Lopez, Avila, Prieto, Medina, Brunetta, Preciado, Games
Forward
|Preciado, Perez, Lozano Silva, Aguirre, Correa, Domínguez, J. Gonzalez
Arriving on the back of a defeat to Tigres, loss has checked Santos Laguna's momentum - but not their Liga MX ambition this term.
Eduardo Aguirre and Hugo Isaac Rodriguez have been the form players for the club this term, and they'll back themselves to halt any incoming slump before it can get going, especially on their own turf.
Predicted Santos starting XI: Lopez; Campos, Rodriguez, Torres, Orrantia, Brunetta, Cervantes, Gorriaran, Gonzalez, Aguirre, Correa.
|Position
|Leon roster
|Goalkeepers
|Blanco, Cota, Vázquez
|Defenders
|Celestine, Buron, Tesillo, Barreiro, Castillo, O. Rodriguez, Saracho, J. Ramírez, P. Hernandez, Cervantes, Romero, I. Ramírez, Villa
|Midfielders
|J. Rodríguez, Morales, E. Hernandez, Ibarra, Diaz, Moreno, Ambriz, Zamora, Muniz, Uribe, Guerrero
|Forwards
|Dávila, Martinez, Campbell, Mena, Di Yorio, Alvarado, Rangel
Leon conversely need a desperate return to form after consecutive wallopings left them looking a little less secure in their position.
Heavy losses to Monterrey and Mazatlan were not on their agenda, and they will be as keen as mustard to reverse their fortunes.
Predicted Leon starting XI: Cota; Castillo, Barreiro, Bellon Saracho, Rodriguez, Mena, Ambriz, Montes, Campbell, Davila, Di Yorio.
Last five results
|Santos results
|Leon results
|Tigres 1-0 Santos (Aug 15)
|Leon 0-3 Mazatlan (Aug 13)
|Santos 4-0 Cruz Azul (Aug 8)
|Monterrey 5-1 Leon (Aug 7)
|Santos 1-0 Atlas (Aug 1)
|Leon 3-2 America (Aug 1)
|Toluca 2-1 Santos (Jul 23)
|Leon 0-1 Toluca (Jul 27)
|Santos 1-1 Chivas (Jul 17)
|Chivas 0-0 Leon (Jul 21)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/24/2022
|Santos 1-1 Leon
|8/21/2021
|Leon 1-1 Santos
|3/21/2021
|Santos 1-2 Leon
|11/2/2020
|Leon 2-1 Santos
|1/19/2020
|Santos 3-2 Leon