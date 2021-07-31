Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Cruz Azul will look to bounce back from a shock opening day Liga MX defeat when they face Santos Laguna in a rematch of last season's Torneo Guardianes 2021 final.
The Clausura champions topped the table last term before beating off the fifth-place Guerreros for the crown - and they will hope to repeat that result at Estadio Corona this weekend.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul
|Date
|August 1, 2021
|Times
|7pm ET, 4pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 2
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Santos Laguna roster
|Goalkeepers
|Acevedo, Lajud, Garcia
|Defenders
|Doria, Torres, Rodriguez, Govea, Diaz, Orrantia, Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|Echeverria, Valdes, Gorriaran, Andrade, Lozano, Rivas, Avila, Prieto, Isijara, Preciado, Campos, Games, Carrillo, Mariscal
|Forwards
|Ibarguen, Otero, Jeraldino, Ocejo
Having fallen at the final hurdle last term against their visitors, the Guerreros bounced back to make the perfect start to the new Apertura campaign with victory over Necaxa.
Though Alan Cervantes is at the Gold Cup with Mexico, and Eduardo Aguirre is on Olympic duty in Japan, there is no shortage of international talent in their ranks, including Uruguay's Brian Lozano and Ecuador's Felix Torres, who can help them claim a spot of payback.
Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Acevedo, Orrantia, Torres, Doria, Campos; Gorriaran, Prieto; Otero, Valdes, Carrillo; Ocejo.
|Position
|Cruz Azul roster
|Goalkeepers
|Corona, Gudino, Cabanas
|Defenders
|Reyes, J. Jimenez, Dominguez, Pena, Mendoza, Martinez, Aldrete, Yotun, Aguilar, Escobar
|Midfielders
|Rivero, Angulo, Gutierrez, Baca, Fernandez, C. Jimenez, Benitez
|Forwards
|Passerini, Rodriguez, Gimenez, Montoya, Huescas
The Clausura holders were favourites to start the new campaign with a bang, but an opening defeat to Mazatlan well and truly upset the apple cart at Estadio Azteca.
La Maquina are still missing Orbelin Pineda - on Gold Cup duty - and the trio of Roberto Alvarado, Sebastian Jurado and Luis Romo - at Tokyo 2020 - but will nevertheless hope to bounce back in style in an early rematch of their title success last term.
Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Gudino; Escobar, Aguilar, Dominguez; Martinez, Baca, Fernandez, Rivero; Gimenez, Angulo, Montoya.
Last five results
|Santos Laguna results
|Cruz Azul results
|Necaxa 0-3 Santos Laguna (Jul 23)
|Cruz Azul 0-2 Mazatlan (Jul 26)
|Santos Laguna 0-1 Club America (Jul 4)
|Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul (Jul 18)
|Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna (May 30)
|Pachuca 1-2 Cruz Azul (Jul 7)
|Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul (May 27)
|Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna (May 30)
|Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 23)
|Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul (May 27)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|5/30/2021
|Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna
|5/27/2021
|Santos Laguna 0-1 Cruz Azul
|1/10/2021
|Santos Laguna 1-0 Cruz Azul
|7/25/2020
|Cruz Azul 2-0 Santos Laguna
|1/25/2020
|Cruz Azul 3-0 Santos Laguna