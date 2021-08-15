Santos Laguna vs Chivas: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Last season's Clausura runners-up are still unbeaten this season but know that a win over their visitors would help clear lingering doubts about them

Santos Laguna and Chivas will both go in search of a second win of the new Liga MX campaign when they meet at Estadio Corona this weekend.

Last season's Clausura runners-up are still unbeaten this season, but the Guerreros know that victory over Guadalajara will still help to clear any lingering doubts on their form.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Santos Laguna vs Chivas Date August 15, 2021 Times 8:06pm ET, 5:06pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Santos Laguna roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud, Garcia Defenders Govea, Diaz, Torres, Orrantia, Rodriguez, Doria Midfielders Cervantes, Valdes, Gorriaran, Ocejo, Andrade, Lozano, Rivas, Avila, Prieto, Isijara, Preciado, Campos, Games, Carrillo Forwards Da Cruz, Otero, Aguirre, Ibarguen, Jeraldino, Munoz

Guillermo Almada's men booked their spot in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup this week, but now must turn their attentions straight back to domestic concerns.

While wholesale changes may not be in store, there may be a place for Jesus Ocejo and Carlos Acevedo after they both sat out the clash with Orlando City.

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Acevedo; Orrantia, Torres, Doria, Andrade; Prieto, Gorriaran; Otero, Valdes, Carrillo; Ocejo.

Position Chivas roster Goalkeepers Gudino, Rodriguez, Jimenez Defenders Mayorga, Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas, Ponce, Mier, Aguayo, Calderon, Chiquete Midfielders Molina, Brizuela, Sanchez, Angulo, Beltran, Torres, Flores, Carlos Cisneros, Magana, Hernandez, Organista Forwards Huerta, Antuna, Zaldivar, Vega, Godinez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Peralta

Guadalajara left it late to rescue a point against Juarez last time out but Victor Manuel Vucetich's men will look to make it an easier ride on the road this weekend.

Back from the Gold Cup, Gilberto Sepulveda is likely to retain his spot in a back three, while Alexis Vega could figure in the wider squad following his bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

Predicted Chivas starting XI: Rodriguez; Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas; Aguayo, Molina, Torres, Mayorga; Brizuela, Zaldivar, Carlos Cisneros.

Last five results

Santos Laguna results Chivas results Orlando City 0-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 12) Chivas 2-2 Juarez (Aug 7) Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 7) Puebla 0-2 Chivas (Jul 30) Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul (Aug 1) Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis (Jul 24) Necaxa 0-3 Santos Laguna (Jul 24) Pachuca 1-3 Chivas (Jul 15) Santos Laguna 4-4 Tampico Madero (Jul 11) Chivas 0-1 Monterrey (Jul 11)

Head-to-head