‘Sane didn’t reject Man City contract offer’ – Guardiola still hoping to see Bayern-linked winger sign new deal

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a return to his homeland, but the offer of fresh terms remains on the table at the Etihad

Pep Guardiola remains optimistic when it comes to tying Leroy Sane to a new contract at , with a previous offer having not been rejected.

The summer transfer window of 2019 was dominated by talk of the injury returning to his homeland after champions Bayern Munich identified the 24-year-old winger as a top target.

Any plans on their part to get a deal done were, however, scuppered when Sane suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield.

City had also been in future talks at that stage, but all discussions have been shelved while the talented forward works his way back to fitness.

He is now closing in on a return to action, but the question marks remain over his ongoing presence at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola told reporters when asked if there had been any movement on the contract front for Sane: “I don’t have any new news, I’m sorry. I would like to tell you but...

“You have to ask Txiki [Begiristain]. The last info I had was that we made him an offer a long time ago and all the time he didn’t reject it, so after that I don’t have any news.”

Guardiola was prepared to admit that Sane is edging his way back into contention at City, but refused to put a timescale on his recovery.

He added: “Sane started to train with us, good news, and he moves surprisingly really well, it was nice to see him back.

“I don’t know [when he will be back]. He needs a little bit more time I think. But we will see.

“Now it’s a bit like Ayme [Laporte], he started training before the first game against Sheffield [United], two or three weeks ago, so he needs time. We will see.”

While it remains to be seen what will happen with Sane, the same can be said for promising defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is currently starring on loan at Championship side Blackburn and Guardiola concedes talks will need to be held regarding his long-term future.

The Catalan coach said: “I have updates [on his performances]. In the last part of the season, the end of the season, we are going to sit down again and talk.

“It’s possible for him to come back but it depends on the ideas we have.

“We have four central defenders, plus Eric [Garcia] and Taylor [Harwood-Bellis], but I know he is playing regularly and that is the most important thing for the players that we loan.”