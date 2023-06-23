Sandro Tonali 'broke down in tears' when AC Milan told him they were selling him to Newcastle

Sandro Tonali is said to have broken down in tears after he was told he was being sold to Newcastle from AC Milan.

Tonali set to seal Newcastle move

Magpies paying €70m fee (£60m/$76m)

Midfielder wanted to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? A new report from La Repubblica claims that Tonali was keen to stay at Milan instead of moving to the Premier League club. The midfielder, they claim, was left in tears after being informed of the move, as he was keen to retire at the San Siro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Tonali's wishes, Milan have accepted Newcastle's bid and the former Italy Under-21 international now appears on the verge of becoming the club's marquee addition of the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tonali made 130 appearances for Milan following his move from Brescia in 2021, winning Serie A in 2021/22, and has earned 14 senior caps for Italy.

WHAT NEXT? Tonali is likely to complete his move in the coming days as Newcastle strengthen Howe's squad.