Sancho's £73m Man Utd move confirmed by Dortmund as Red Devils land England winger

A protracted transfer saga has come to a close, with a talented 21-year-old returning to his homeland after four years in Germany

Borussia Dortmund have, in a statement to the stock market, confirmed Jadon Sancho's £73 million ($101m) move to Manchester United.

A statement reads: "The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited.

"Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.

"The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS)."

