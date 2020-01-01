'Sancho should stay at Dortmund for another year' - Reus tells Man Utd target to ignore rumours

Both United and Chelsea are said to be lining up summer offers for the 20-year-old England winger, but his team-mate hopes he stays put

star Marco Reus has urged Jadon Sancho to snub interest from the Premier League and stay in for at least another season.

Manchester United and Chelsea are in competition to sign the 20-year-old, with the Red Devils currently leading the pack, amid claims he is open to a return to .

But Germany international Reus believes the winger should stay put for the time being, predicting he will be ready for a big move in a year or two.

"He should stay one more, maybe two years at Dortmund," Reus told Sport Bild.

"In my view, there is currently nothing better for him. [Then he can] take the really big step. As an even more complete player who can continue to develop with us as a regular in the team."

Reus himself has managed to resist the lure of bigger teams in recent years.

The attacking midfielder was previously linked with a move to following his exploits for and Dortmund, but he says his heart always lay at the Signal Iduna Park.

"The request came, as it did from other clubs. I have the greatest respect for Bayern Munich and what the club has been doing for decades," he said.

"But I always wanted to play for BVB. It was always the club my heart drew me to. When I played in Gladbach at the time, it was clear to me: within the , I would only change to Dortmund, otherwise I will go abroad."

Thomas Muller signed an extended contract until 2023 at Bayern this week, matching the terms his fellow 30-year-old Reus has at Dortmund.

“I think it is also important for the fans that there are guys like Thomas and me. They notice that we identify with their club as much as they do it themselves," he said.

"It has always been my dream to play for BVB. Here I have everything to be happy: my home, my family, my club.

"And this feeling has always prevailed - even if another country with a different culture might have been attractive."