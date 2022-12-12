Sancho used as Bellingham transfer warning as Ince tells Man Utd, Liverpool & Man City-linked star not to rush move

Jadon Sancho should be acting as a transfer warning to Jude Bellingham, says Paul Ince, with the England star urged not to rush into a move.

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented 19-year-old midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund after starring for his country at the 2022 World Cup. Speculation had been rife prior to the tournament, but has intensified as the teenager further enhanced his reputation in the eyes of suitors such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ince, who spent time at Old Trafford and Anfield in his playing days, has told Lord Ping: “There will be a lot of clubs after Jude but he has to be careful because you look at Jadon Sancho coming from Dortmund and he's struggled a bit at Old Trafford. It's about timing. Sancho moved to the biggest club in the country and he's struggling so Bellingham needs to sit down with his people and decide what he's going to do. There's no rush for him to play in the Premier League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While suggesting that Bellingham would be best advised to avoid English football for now, Ince has claimed that West Ham star Declan Rice – another member of England’s midfield unit – should consider spreading his wings by bidding farewell to the Premier League.

Ince added: “It's a tough one for Declan Rice because he wants to play in the Champions League and someone of his calibre doesn't want to be struggling at the bottom of the Premier League. Ideally, West Ham fans want to see him at the club for the rest of his career but realistically they have to understand he wants to better himself and it's just a case of when that will happen. Everyone is talking about Man City but they've got Kalvin Phillips, Liverpool are a possible choice but he could even go abroad - he's that good.”

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham and Rice are readying themselves for a return to domestic action with their current club employers, with the highly-rated pair having suffered a disappointing quarter-final defeat to France at Qatar 2022.