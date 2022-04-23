San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

San Jose Earthquakes is set to take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday in an MLS match. It hasn’t been a great start for either team, as Seattle is 11th in the Western Conference with seven points and San Jose is last with three points.

Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

These teams met three times in 2021, with Seattle winning two of the three games. The most recent match was a 3-1 Sounders victory in September.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC Date April 23, 2022 Times 10:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (free 7-day trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position San Jose roster Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Bersano, Ochoa Defenders Marie, Nathan, Beason, Thompson, Agren, Lopez, Walls, Calvo Midfielders Remedi, Salinas, Chofis, Yueill, Skahan, Gregus, Asomani, Haji, Richmond, Fuentes, Tsakiris, Monteiro, Judson Forwards Espinoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Kikanovic, Cowell

The Earthquakes are coming off of a 2-2 draw with Nashville, with Jeremy Ebobisse scoring a pair of goals in the match. The team took 17 shots, with five of them on target.

Offense hasn’t been an issue for San Jose, as the team’s 11 goals put it third in the Western Conference. Ebobisse has scored five of those goals, tying him for the MLS lead.

Where things haven’t gone well has been on the other end. San Jose has already allowed 17 goals this season, the most in the MLS. Just once has the team allowed less than two goals in a match, which happened in March in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota.

Projected San Jose Earthquakes starting XI: Marie, Nathan, Calvo, Beason, Yueill, Gregus, Espinoza, Monteiro, Cowell, Ebobisse; Marcinkowski

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland, Lapsley Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Adeniran, Bruin

The Sounders just defeated New York City FC by a 4-2 aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League to advance to the Champions League final against Pumas UNAM, which will begin on April 27.

In MLS play, Seattle is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami. Despite taking 20 shots and holding the ball for 61% of the match, the Sounders couldn’t manage to find the back of the net.

No Sounders player has scored more than one goal yet this season. The team has just six total goals, tied for the fewest in the Western Conference with Sporting KC and Vancouver.

Projected Seattle Sounders starting XI: Rowe, Cissoko, Arreaga, Medranda, Leyva, Atencio, Vargas, Montero, Chú, Bruin

Last five results

San Jose results Seattle results San Jose 5-0 Bay Cities (Apr 19) Seattle 0-1 Inter Miami (Apr 16) San Jose 2-2 Nashville (Apr 16) New York City 1-1 Seattle (Apr 13) Houston 4-3 San Jose (Apr 9) Seattle 3-1 New York City (Apr 6) San Jose 2-2 Austin (Apr 2) Minnesota 1-2 Seattle (Apr 2) Minnesota 1-1 San Jose (Mar 19) Austin 1-1 Seattle (Mar 20)

Head-to-head