Samuel Tetteh: European dream is not dead after New York Red Bulls move

The 24-year-old opens up on his recent switch to the Major League Soccer side

forward Samuel Tetteh has stated he has not given up on gracing the top leagues in Europe despite joining Major League Soccer ( ) side .

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old sealed a transfer from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, the deal lasting until the end of the 2020 MLS season, with an option of a permanent move.

He played on loan at LASK Linz for the past two seasons.

Article continues below

More teams

"Of course I would want to play in the top European leagues, moving to America does not mean the end," Tetteh told Daily Graphic.

"As a professional footballer, football will take you to many places and you need to sell yourself in any league you find yourself in. So hopefully in the future I will be back in the European league but at this point in my career I must perform in America.

"Well, it was not easy at first, making a decision to come to America but a discussion with the coach and head of sport of NYRB made things easier for me, I love their idea or the plan they have for the club and also I needed a new challenge to establish my name in a different league," Tetteh said.

"It would feel good to win the MLS because that's the target and that's the main reason why I came here, so I would be excited if we win it."

Tetteh joins compatriots and internal teammates Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful (both of ) and David Accam (Nashville) in MLS.

"I have met with the coach and some staff for now but I am not allowed to train with the team because I have to be quarantined and train individually for 10 days before joining the team in regular training," the striker added.

"When I am unleashed, I hope to score and assist as many goals as I can for the club so that we can win some silverware this season."

Tetteh joined Red Bull Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2016.

Lasts season, he registered seven goals and three assists in 29 Austrian appearances while with LASK.

The Accra-born player, who represented Ghana at the 2017 (Afcon), also made six appearances in the Uefa .

New York Red Bulls currently sit sixth on the MLS Eastern Conference table after eight matches.