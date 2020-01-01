Somerville looking forward to first ever Super League outing

The English-born Malaysian passport holder has been an instrumental part of Pulau Pinang since joining them for the 2020 season.

Pulau Pinang goalkeeper Samuel Somerville is excited for the chance to finally feature in Malaysia's top tier, the next season.

The English-born Malaysian passport holder has been an instrumental part of the Panthers since joining them for the 2020 season, from Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDT II).

The custodian let in only eight goals throughout the Premier League season, to help his club win the league title as well as promotion to the top tier next season.

"I had gone through so much at Johor and I want to thank TMJ (JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim) for all that he had done for me. But I felt it was the right time for a move and more playing minutes, and I was lucky to join a team with a winning mentality since the start of the league campaign. To concede only eight goals is a wonderful achievement, on top of my clean sheets and the Premier League title.

"Now I'll be achieving my dream of playing in the top tier for the first time since arriving in this country. I may need some time in order to adapt to the competing at this level. I hope that the coming season will provide me with another highpoint in my career and I will be able to continue playing at the top level for a long time," explained the 26-year old custodian in an interview with Malaysian Football League (MFL).