Samatta’s strike not enough as Genk lose to Salah’s Liverpool

The Tanzania international levelled for the Belgian champions before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's effort denied them a share of points at Anfield

Mbwana Samata found the back of the net as lose 2-1 to in Tuesday’s game.

The international returned to the Blue and White's starting XI after he started from the bench in their defeat to Eupen last weekend.

The 26-year-old cancelled out Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener in the 41st minute after benefitting from Bryan Heynen's assist.

In the 53rd minute, international Mohamed Salah set up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the match-winning goal to deny the Belgian Champions a share of points.

Samatta featured for the entirety of the game while striker Paul Onuachu made a five-minute cameo after replacing Casper de Norre.

Guinea international Naby Keita made way for Andrew Robertson in the 74th minute while 's Sadio Mane was introduced for Oxlade-Chamberlain with 15 minutes left to play.

The defeat saw Genk remain at the bottom of Group E with one point from four games.