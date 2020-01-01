Samatta in contention for Aston Villa debut against Leicester City

The Tanzania captain could play his first game at Villa Park on Tuesday when Dean Smith’s side host the Foxes in a League Cup match

manager Dean Smith has confirmed Mbawana Samatta’s availability for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final fixture against .

After settling for a 1-1 draw a fortnight ago at the King Power Stadium, Aston Villa must avoid defeat at home as they aim for a place in Wembley.

Samatta completed a permanent switch to from last Monday and has been tipped to make his debut appearance for the Premier League outfit after participating in the team’s training.

During a press conference on Monday, Smith said he is excited to have 'a fully-fit squad' with the international available for selection.

"It's pretty much a fully-fit squad which is very rare. We've got the long-term injuries out for the season. I've got Keinan Davis back training so he's available for selection. Ally Samatta's trained all week so he's available as well. It's nice to be picking from a strong squad,” Smith said, per Birmingham Live.

Samatta’s signing came as a reinforcement for Aston Villa after losing their key striker Wesley to a season-ending injury on New Year’s Day.

Aston Villa played their last four matches without a natural striker and the arrival of the Tanzanian forward is seen as a timely boost for the club who have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

"It feels good. The balancing act now is whether to start him [Samatta] or not. Them four games without him we've won two, drew one and lost to ,” he continued.

“They've made a good fist of it, the lads who aren't classed as recognised strikers. The team have worked hard without a striker. I've got to work out whether it's best to start Ally or Keinan or keep with the players that have been getting the results and the performances."

The 27-year-old joined the Claret and Blue after scoring 10 goals for Genk in the first half of the season but Smith believes his style of play is not similar to the stricken Brazilian.

"He's a different kind of player. Wesley's big, strong, can make the ball stick, he can link it up. Ally's more of a player that will work off the shoulders, a penalty-box goal-scorer. They're different types of strikers,” he added.