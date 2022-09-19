Saliba hadn't trained 'for 10 days' before Arsenal's win at Brentford, reveals Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed that William Saliba’s latest eye-catching display for Arsenal came on the back of missing 10 days of training.

Arsenal win 3-0 at Brentford

Saliba on scoresheet

Defender had been in 'discomfort'

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender, who was absorbed back into the Gunners fold over the summer following a number of loan spells, was on target again during a 3-0 victory away at Brentford. He was able to make a telling contribution at both ends of the field, as another welcome clean sheet was collected, despite being restricted to a watching brief during pre-match preparations in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the win, Arteta told reporters Saliba's stellar contribution: "He was superb. He hasn’t trained for 10 days because he had some discomfort, but he comes in and competes like that. Not only the goal and his defending but he does the ugly part of the game that people won’t recognise. He deserves credit."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba was still waiting on a competitive debut for Arsenal when the 2022-23 campaign got underway but has already taken in seven appearances this term and continues to put himself in contention for a place in France’s 2022 World Cup squad.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won more Premier League games than any other team so far this season (6). For the Gunners, it’s just the third time they have won as many as six of their first seven games of a Premier League campaign – previously doing so in 2004-05 and 2007-08 under Arsene Wenger (both six).

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners, who handed a record-setting debut to 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri against Brentford, will return to action after the international break with a derby date against Tottenham on October 1.