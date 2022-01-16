Venezia vs Empoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Venezia can give their survival hopes a real shot in the arm when they face Empoli in Serie A this week, as the hosts look to stave off their ongoing relegation battle.

Watch Venezia vs Empoli on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Three vital points are on the line for both clubs, as the visitors look to solidify mid-table safety against their unsteady hosts.

Article continues below

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Venezia vs Empoli Date January 16, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Venezia roster Goalkeepers Maenpaa, Lezzerini, Pigozzo, Bruno, Romero, Neri Defenders Molinaro, Mazzocchi, Modolo, Ebuehi, Svoboda, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ampadu, Haps, Makadji Midfielders Vacca, Dezi, Tessmann, Sigurdsson, Fiordilino, Heymans, Cuisance, Ala-Myllymaki, Kiyine, Busio, Crnigoj, Peretz, De Vries Forwards Aramu, Henry, Johnsen, Bocalon, Zigoni, Okereke

Paolo Zanetti's side are looking to avoid a drop straight back down to Serie B this term, and they arguably have the strength to do so - but they'll have to start picking up some key results now if they are going to survive.

Michael Cuisance may be in line to feature, though Ethan Ampadu could well drop out for the hosts.

Predicted Venezia starting XI: Romero; Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni, Caldara, Haps; Vacca, Cuisance, Busio; Aramu, Okereke; Henry.

Position Empoli roster Goalkeepers Ujkani, Hvalic, Vicario, Furlan Defenders Marchizza, Romagnoli, Fiamozzi, Tonelli, Stojanovic, Rizza, Luperto, Ismajli, Pezzola, Viti, Parisi Midfielders Stulac, Henderson, Bajrami, Damiani, Asllani, Bandinelli, Zurkowski, Ricci, Haas, Baldanzi Forwards Mancuso, Cutrone, Ekong, La Mantia, Pinamonti

Aurelio Andreazzoli has seen his side make an easier step up to the top flight, and they'll know that another three points in their bag will help them move a step closer to safety.

Nedim Bajrami may feature further up the field than normal, as the visitors look to take this game to their opponents.

Predicted Empoli starting XI: Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Marchizza; Bandinelli, Ricci, Zurkowski; Henderson, Bajrami; Pinamonti.

Last five results

Venezia results Empoli results Atalanta 2-0 Venezia (Jan 12) Empoli 1-5 Sassuolo (Jan 9) Venezia 0-3 Milan (Jan 9) Lazio 3-3 Empoli (Jan 6) Venezia 1-3 Lazio (Dec 22) Empoli 2-MIlan (Dec 22) Sampdoria 1-1 Venezia (Dec 19) Spezia 1-1 Empoli (Dec 19) Venezia 3-1 Ternana (Dec 14) Verona 3-4 Empoli (Dec 15)

Head-to-head