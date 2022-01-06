Salernitana vs Venezia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Venezia will hope to give their prospects of dodging the relegation dogfight a shot in the arm when they travel to face rock-bottom Salernitana in their first game of the new year at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

The Venice outfit travel to face a rival in the bid to avoid the drop to the second tier - and both teams will know that three points are utterly crucial to their prospects in 2022.

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Salernitana vs Venezia Date January 6, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Salernitana roster Goalkeepers Fiorillo, Antonio Russo, Alessandro Russo, De Matteis, Belec, Guerrieri Defenders Ruggeri, Jaroszynski, Veseli, Strandberg, Aya, Ranieri, Zortea, Gyomber, Kechrida, Bogdan, Gagliolo, Kalombo, Delli Carri Midfielders M. Coulibaly, Ribery, Schiavone, Di Tacchio, L. Coulibaly, Kastanos, Obi, Capezzi, Motoc Forwards Bonazzoli, Djuric, Gondo, Simy, Cannavale, Vergani

Not even the skills of captain and modern great of the game Franck Ribery have helped Salernitana towards safety this term, with the club marooned at the bottom of the top flight, still with a single-digit points haul.

They are in need of a reversal of fortune - and against another side who occupy the lower part of the table, they might be able to spark an unlikely charge for safety to see in 2022.

Predicted Salernitana starting XI: Fiorillo; Gyomber, Gagliolo, Bogdan; Delli Carri, Schiavone, Obi, Kastanos, Ranieri; Ribery, Simy.

Position Venezia roster Goalkeepers Maenpaa, Lezzerini, Pigozzo, Bruno, Romero, Neri Defenders Molinaro, Mazzocchi, Modolo, Ebuehi, Schnegg, Svoboda, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps, Makadji Midfielders Vacca, Dezi, Tessmann, Sigurdsson, Fiordilino, Heymans, Bjarkason, Ala-Myllymaki, Kiyinem, Busio, Crnigoj, Peretz, Ampadu, Cuisance, De Vries Forwards Forte, Aramu, Henry, Johnsen, Bocalon, Zigoni, Okereke

Venezia's return to the top flight of Italian football has been far from a straightforward walk in the park, but nor have they found themselves on the rocks - and their hopes of survival will surely grow with another victory here.

The arrival of Michael Cuisance probably comes too soon for the former Bayern Munich man to begin his new chapter, but his arrival indicates the further hope the club has of establishing themselves as a long-term Serie A presence.

Predicted Venezia starting XI: Romero; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Vacca, Crnigoj; Aramu, Kiyine; Forte.

Last five results

Salernitana results Venezia results Salernitana 0-5 Inter (Dec 17) Venezia 1-3 Lazio (Dec 22) Genoa 1-0 Salernitana (Dec 14) Sampdoria 1-1 Venezia (Dec 19) Fiorentina 4-0 Salernitana (Dec 11) Venezia 3-1 Ternana (Dec 14) Milan 2-0 Salernitana (Dec 4) Venezia 1-1 Juventus (Dec 11) Salernitana 0-2 Juventus (Nov 30) Venezia 3-4 Verona (Dec 5)

Head-to-head