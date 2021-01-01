Salah wins sixth consecutive Liverpool Goal of the Month award

The Egypt international has been rewarded for his breath-taking strike against the King Power Stadium outfit

Liverpool have announced Mohamed Salah as the winner of the club’s Goal of the Month award for February.

The fleet-footed forward scored a fine first-time strike against Leicester City after receiving a timely assist from Roberto Firmino.

The effort has been adjudged the best strike in the month under review, beating Curtis Jones' goal against Sheffield United.

Salah has now won the award for the sixth consecutive time after also scooping the individual accolade in September, October, November, December and January.

⚽🙌 @MoSalah claims our Goal of the Month award for the sixth time in a row, after his finish against @LCFC ... pic.twitter.com/rjvcanVwwo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2021

The forward has been the standout performer for the Reds this season, having scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances.

Liverpool have struggled recently, winning only twice in their last eight games across all competitions which have seen them dropped to the eighth spot on the Premier League table.

Salah has been delivering spectacular performances since teaming up with the Anfield outfit in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma.

The forward has made a significant impact, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Champions League and the Premier League titles.

The winger has scored more than 140 goals across all competitions and won a number of individual accolades for his effort.

The Egypt international clinched the PFA Players' Player of the Year, African Footballer of the Year and Premier League Golden Boot among others.

Salah will be expected to continue his impressive performances and help Liverpool end their losing run when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league game on March 15.

The 28-year-old remains a key member of the Egypt national team and will be expected to feature prominently for the side in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later in the month.

Salah has made 68 appearances for the Pharaohs since making his debut against Sierra Leone in 2011.