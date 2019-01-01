'Salah should win Nobel Prize for Physics' - Liverpool star inspires Twitter meltdown

The Egyptian conjured up a magnificent goal against Die Mozartstadter at Red Bull Arena, and fans waxed lyrical about him on social media

’s Mohamed Salah sent Twitter into a frenzy following his breathtaking goal against Red Bull Salzburg in Tuesday’s clash.

After a goalless first half in , Naby Keita put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead in the 57th minute, before Salah doubled the lead a minute later.

Salah ran down Salzburg’s goal, rounded onrushing keeper Cican Stankovic before placing his effort inside the far post from an impossible angle.

The Reds won the encounter 2-0, and social media went into meltdown in praise of the former player for how he masterfully executed the goal.

That Salah goal was off the scale. His hardest chance by far. Everything against him. Wow. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 10, 2019

So. This is why football does yer head in. Salah missed, what, 4 sitters me nan would have converted, then scores an impossible goal from an impossible angle like he was playing against his daughter in the kitchen. Go figure. #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) December 10, 2019

Mo Salah should win Nobel Prize for Physics for this Wizard Filth: Rounding goalkeeper, brazenly clips a no-look shot from acute angle with his weaker foot, imparting reverse spin to find corner of the net. Mental arithmetic performed in blink of an eye 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YjsXhAHiDO — roger bennett (@rogbennett) December 10, 2019

Mo Salah swerving sitters to serve up a sublime finish. Wow. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 10, 2019

Of all the chances Salah has been given tonight, he scores THAT one?!? — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) December 10, 2019

MOHAMED SALAH THAT IS FUCKING OUTRAGEOUS.



STOP IT RIGHT NOW. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 10, 2019

100 - There were exactly 100 seconds between Naby Keita giving Liverpool the lead and Mo Salah doubling the score against FC Red Bull Salzburg. Smash. #SALLIV pic.twitter.com/WU9B1IgCpU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

That's a special finish from Salah. Tucked away from a seemingly impossible angle having earlier missed 3 sitters. Came from Henderson's searching long ball forward. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 10, 2019