Salah behind only Shearer, Aguero & Van Nistelrooy on Premier League centurion chart

The Liverpool forward was back among the goals during Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, with his 100th Premier League appearance marked in style

Mohamed Salah marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal against Bournemouth, with the forward enjoying some illustrious company on a notable scoring chart.

The international has been a revelation for the Reds since returning to English football in the summer of 2017.

A prolific strike rate has been maintained throughout his time at Anfield, with the 27-year-old into double figures for the 2019-20 campaign.

He hit that mark during a trip to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were already in full control of a meeting with the Cherries by the time Salah got in on the act.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita secured Liverpool a commanding first-half advantage.

Nine minutes after the break were all that Salah required to register the Reds’ third of the afternoon and cement their standing at the top of the table.

In finding the target once more, the former star endured that he reached a century of outings in the English top-flight in style.

He has found the target 63 times across those appearances, with only three Premier League legends having bettered that return.

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer, talisman Sergio Aguero and ex- sharp-shooter Ruud van Nistelrooy sit above Salah.

63 - Mohamed Salah has scored his 63rd goal in his 100th Premier League appearance; only Alan Shearer (79), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Sergio Aguero (64) scored more in their first 100 games in the competition than the Egyptian. King. pic.twitter.com/sPlH1LiFRJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Salah had been nursing a knock coming off the back of the November international break.

He was eased back into the Liverpool fold as a result, but is now seemingly back up to full speed.

Only one goal had been recorded across his last five appearances heading into a meeting with Bournemouth.

That effort did come in a crucial 2-1 win over Manchester City, though, as he continues to prove a man for the big occasion.

His latest effort helped Klopp’s side to sweep aside the Cherries with the minimum of fuss.

The hope will be that a man with two Premier League Golden Boots to his name will continue to deliver the goods over the coming weeks.

Liverpool have put themselves in the most commanding of positions as they chase down a first title triumph in 30 years.

If they are able to keep the likes of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane clear of injury, then there is every chance that a barren run on that front will be brought to a close in 2020.