Salah admits to ‘practicing with my right foot’ as deadly double sees Liverpool down Watford

The Egyptian forward was the star man once again for the Reds at Anfield on Saturday, with his brace cementing a standing at the Premier League summit

Mohamed Salah has admitted to “practising with my right foot” after bagging a brace with earned a 2-0 victory over .

The Egyptian stepped up for the Reds once again at Anfield on Saturday, with another match-winning performance put in by a prolific presence.

Both of Salah’s efforts were rather special, with his late second seeing him flick the ball through the legs of Christian Kabasele from a tight angle.

It was his first of the afternoon, though, which illuminated a breezy afternoon on Merseyside.

Having collected a pass from Sadio Mane, Salah kept his composure to curl a stunning effort into the top corner.

A two-time Golden Boot winner has produced similar on a regular basis since linking up with Liverpool, but this effort came with his weaker foot.

“I’ve been practicing with my right foot,” a smiling Salah told BT Sport afterwards.

“I had good luck with the first goal, it was a counter-attack, got a good pass from Sadio, and I think we scored at the right time.

“We played against a tough team, I think they should be in a better position than what they are. Hopefully, we keep winning in the next few games.”

There were a few nervy moments for Liverpool as they failed to build on their first-half lead, but Salah claims those on the field never had any doubts as to the direction in which the game was heading.

He added: “Now we have more experience, we have been together for three or four years. We know when we can make the game come, make it fast.

“Sometimes the crowd get panicked a bit but we have the experience, we have won a few games 1-0 so it’s fine.”

James Milner admits the Reds had to dig deep once more, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having become accustomed to doing that while opening up a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

“It was one of those days, the wind made it difficult,” said Milner.

“We went long a few more times than we would have liked. They were always going to be up for it, new manager coming in.

“It can’t always be pretty and nice football, but that’s an important result. To get those three points in the way we did, battling it, it was a big time to get the three points.”

Liverpool have been faultless through four fixtures in December, but have at least another five to take in across Premier League, and Club World Cup competition.

Milner added on those challenges: “Keep recovering, concentrate on the next game, prepare and go again. This team is so good at that, really good mentality.

“It’s not easy, but that’s the price of being successful. We want to win every game and keep pushing. You can see the quality in the squad because changes are being made all the time.”