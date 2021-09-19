Sakala scores first Rangers goal against Mugabi’s Motherwell

The Zambia international opened his goal account for the Gers, however, they were held at home by the visiting Steelmen

Fashion Sakala scored his first goal for Rangers in Sunday’s 1-1 Scottish Premiership encounter with Motherwell.

The 24-year-old had featured for Steven Gerrard’s men in three league games without success in front of goal. Against the Steelmen, he got his act right to give the Gers an early lead.

Still steaming over their 2-0 defeat to Olympique Lyon in Thursday’s Europa League game, the reigning Scottish kings welcomed Graham Alexander’s men to Ibrox Stadium with the ambition of bouncing back to winning ways.

Just 12 minutes into the game, the hosts took the lead through the Zambia international.

Having received a pass from captain James Tavernier, he set up Nigeria international Joe Aribo, who in turn teed up Sakala to glance the ball over goalkeeper Liam Kelly and into the roof of the net.

On a rainy day, Rangers continued to dominate ball possession, but the condition of the field did not favour them as that slowed their pace while they missed a few goalscoring opportunities.

In the closing stages of the first half, Tavernier forced a save off Kelly, while Scott Wright sending the rebound outside the field of play.

Motherwell started the second half on the front foot, but it was Aribo who curled his effort well wide with the first shot after the break.

In the 50th minute, the Super Eagle set up Sakala whose effort sailed wide from a tight angle.

Six minutes after the hour mark, the visiting side restored parity through Kaiyne Woolery. Benefitting from a loose ball from the Rangers backline, Mark O’Hara set up the English forward who nipped the ball past goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

The game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note with no goals in the remaining minutes of the keenly contested affair.

While Aribo was in action from start to finish, Sakala was subbed off for Juninho Bacuna in the 76th minute. Leon Balogun was an unused substitute as his compatriot Nnamdi Ofoborh was ruled out due to injury.

For Motherwell, Uganda international Bevis Mugabi played all 90 minutes for Alexander's Steelmen.

Even at the result, Rangers occupy the summit of the Scottish topflight log having accrued 13 points from six games.