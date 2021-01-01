Saka fit for Arsenal's clash with West Ham as Willian faces fitness test

The two forwards were absent from the Europa League clash with Olympiacos on Thursday

Bukayo Saka has been passed fit for Arsenal’s clash with West Ham, while Willian will have a late fitness test to prove his well-being.

Both Saka and Willian sat out the Europa League clash with Olympiacos on Thursday due to hamstring and calf problems respectively.

Saka stepped up his workload during the week and impressed the club’s medical staff on Saturday, while Willian will undergo a fitness test ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Hammers in the Premier League.

Article continues below

What has been said?

"As a precaution, Bukayo was left out of the squad to play Olympiacos on Thursday,” read a statement on Arsenal’s official website. “During this week, Bukayo has responded well to treatment, has participated in training and is now available for selection.

“Willian missed Thursday’s match with Olympiacos due to a tight calf.

“Willian is recovering well, has participated in training and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s match regarding his availability.”

Arsenal’s late push for Europe

The Gunners could still secure Champions League qualification by going all the way and winning the Europa League, and they will take on Slavia Prague over two legs in the quarter finals.

That is not their only route into Europe, as a good end to the season in the league could propel them into the qualification slots.

A win over Tottenham last weekend kept them within 10 points of Chelsea who occupy fourth place, and the Gunners have a game in hand.

West Ham are a place below Chelsea in fifth, and a victory for Arsenal would move them to within four points of the Hammers.

Further reading