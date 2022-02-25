Saka and Emile Smith Rowe chant: Lyrics Arsenal fans' song, video and meaning explained

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have emerged as key players for Arsenal as well as England, with the pair earning plenty of admiration among the Emirates Stadium faithful as products of the Gunners' youth system.

Their performances and link-up play have inspired Arsenal fans to add another chant to their long-standing songbook, with a Status Quo classic providing the backing tune for a terrace favourite.

So what are the lyrics to the 'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' song? And where did it come from? GOAL brings you all the details.

'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' chant lyrics

Here we go, oh!

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe!

And I like it,

I like it,

I like it,

I like it,

I la-la-like it,

La-la, like it,

Here we go, oh!

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe!

Arsenal fans have laid their own lyrics for the 'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' chant over the tune of Status Quo's 1970s hit 'Rockin' All Over the World'.

Listen to the song in the video below.

What is the meaning of the 'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' song?

The 'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' song is a feel-good celebration of two Arsenal youth products and the excitement that is caused when they are playing for the Gunners.

Those who delve into the lyrics seeking a deep meaning will be left disappointed, as the message behind the song is simply that Arsenal fans love seeing Saka and Emile Smith Rowe star for their club.

"They love that song and everybody loves that song because they are players who have been raised in our system," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta when asked about the tune.

The song has ultimately been a hit among fans and the players are also delighted to have their own chant, as they follow the likes of Arsenal heroes 'Rocky' Rocastle and Jack Wilshere, who famously had songs penned for them.

"I don't sing it at home, but I think it's getting more and more viral. We love it," Smith Rowe told Sky Sports.

