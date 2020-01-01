Safa President Jordaan: Suspects in Meyiwa case are jailed men

The 69-year-old has expressed his view on the recent arrests made by the SAPS in the controversial murder case

South African Football Association (Safa) President Dr Danny Jordaan has spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa murder case after an update from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The former goalkeeper was killed six years ago and his murder has left many asking questions about the mysterious case.

Meyiwa passed away two weeks after playing an instrumental role in helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Article continues below

More teams

Jordaan reflected on the Umlazi-born shot-stopper's murder when speaking at the unveiling of Meyiwa’s tombstone in Durban on Tuesday.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“We celebrated the joy of qualifying for the with Senzo keeping a clean sheet. The joy turned into shock and disbelief,” Jordaan said.

“We asked the question why, what happened, and six years later we are still asking why."

Meyiwa, who was killed at the age of 27, captained Bafana in all of his last four matches which he played during the 2015 Afcon qualifiers.

Unfortunately, the former under-23 international was unable to play in the finals in Equatorial Guinea where Bafana failed to reach the knockout stages.

Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced they have a solid case against the five suspects, who were arrested six years after Meyiwa was murdered.

However, Jordaan has made a curious comment on the supects.

“We were told about the robbers, the other day they presented the robbers, only to find they are jailed men," the experienced football administrator added.

"If you are a robber then they catch you and say here are the robbers, but those were jailed men. So until today, we don’t know."

The case was postponed to November 27 after the appearance of the five suspects in the Boksburg magistrate's court in East Rand, Gauteng on October 27.