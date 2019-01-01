Sadio Mane 'proud' of Liverpool milestone in Brighton win

The 26-year-old joins the elite list of players to have played a century games for the Reds

Sadio Mane is pleased to have made his 100th Liverpool appearance in their 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Mane also registered his 20th league appearance of the season at the Amex Stadium in an encounter that saw Mohamed Salah's second-half penalty seal a crucial win for the visitors.

He was in action for 89 minutes before he was replaced by Guinea international Naby Keita .

Saturday's league victory return Jurgen Klopp's men to winning ways after successive defeats to Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers and the 26-year-old took to social media to celebrate it.

"Great result and proud of my 100th game with my team, Liverpool. Thanks for the amazing support," Mane wrote on Instagram.

Three years ago, Mane joined the Reds from Southampton in a deal worth £30 million and has become a fans' favourite scoring 42 goals across all competitions thus far.