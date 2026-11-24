Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Sabah central defender Rahman Dashdamirov has sent a clear message to his teammates ahead of Wednesday’s high-stakes Champions League encounter against Barcelona. While the Catalan giants will be missing teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, the Azerbaijani international insists that the threat posed by Hansi Flick’s side remains just as potent due to their collective quality.

Advertisement

The collective over the individual

As Barcelona prepare to travel to Baku, the focus has naturally drifted toward the absence of Yamal. The young Spanish forward, who has accumulated more minutes than any other Barca player this term with 1,441, will not feature in Azerbaijan due to ongoing physical discomfort. However, Dashdamirov believes that focusing on one missing star would be a fatal error for the local side as they look to cause an upset on the European stage.

"We do not analyze Barcelona as a group of individual footballers, but the team as a whole. Our preparation is based precisely on that and it is that Barcelona's strength lies in the collective," the 27-year-old center-back explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. He emphasized that the Catalan institution is built in such a way that they do not suffer from the loss of a single talent, noting that "the great teams do not depend on specific footballers" and that "Barcelona, as a team, is composed of stars."

A historic night in Azerbaijan

For Sabah, a club that was only founded nine years ago, the prospect of hosting a five-time European champion is a testament to their meteoric rise. Dashdamirov admitted that facing such a legendary opponent is a "dream" for the players involved. With the Baku Olympic Stadium expected to be near its 70,000-seat capacity, the atmosphere will be electric, providing a unique challenge for the home side as they seek to improve on their current standing of three points from four games.

"Playing against a big club with full stands is an additional responsibility. But all those emotions are forgotten when the opening whistle blows. From that moment you focus only on the game," Dashdamirov added.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dashdamirov eyes big result in Baku

The Azerbaijani international noted that the club's rapid ascent to the Champions League stage proves the "great work" done behind the scenes in a short period. He believes that simply hosting these European giants fulfills part of the club's strategic plan, but he remains ambitious regarding the final score. Dashdamirov stated that if the home supporters leave the stadium feeling satisfied with the effort and performance on Wednesday, the team will have achieved its primary objective for the evening.

Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV Spanish Coverage ViX Premium ✅ Streams every single Champions League match live ✅ Exclusive Spanish-language home for the tournament ✅ Bundles extensive Liga MX and international soccer coverage Monthly from $6.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries the main CBS television network for live marquee matches ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Includes Univision and TUDN for extensive Spanish-language broadcasts ✅ Unlimited Cloud DVR to record live matches Monthly from $59.99 Get DirecTV

"Facing such big European teams in Baku already means we've achieved our goal. But of course, on Wednesday we'll also take to the field to get the best possible result. If our fans leave the stadium happy, for us that will mean we've accomplished our objective," he stated.

Sabah face ultimate test

Sabah will need to be at their absolute best to contain a Barcelona side that has already recorded dominant victories over Feyenoord, Aston Villa, and Galatasaray. With only one loss in the competition so far—a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain—the visitors are the heavy favorites to take three points back to Spain. In stark contrast, Sabah have scraped together just three points from a possible twelve—highlighted by their outing against Slavia Prague—leaving Dashdamirov and the home faithful desperate to prove they belong on this elite stage by frustrating one of world football’s most electrifying units.