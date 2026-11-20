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Saarbrücken vs Wehen Wiesbaden: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 14 22 Nov 2026 - 10:30

1. FC Saarbrücken host SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the 3. Liga. Both clubs sit in the top third of the table and are chasing vital points in the promotion race.

Argirios Giannikis takes Saarbrücken into the match after a mixed few weeks. Wins and defeats have alternated, with a 5-3 loss to Viktoria Köln their most recent result.

Wehen Wiesbaden arrive in strong form. Jochen Seitz's side have won three of their last five matches, with a 7-1 victory over Sonnenhof Großaspach among their impressive performances.

Wiesbaden sit fourth, two places above Saarbrücken in sixth. A win could significantly change the picture in the top half of the table.

Find out how to watch the match live below, along with kick-off details and the latest team news.

This week's talking points: Saarbrücken and Wehen Wiesbaden

Saarbrücken have won two and lost three of their last five league games, with no draws. They lost 5-3 to Viktoria Köln last time out after beating Waldhof Mannheim 2-1. They have scored 13 goals across those five matches but conceded 15, leaving questions about their defence.

Wehen Wiesbaden have been more consistent, taking four wins and a draw from their last five matches. That run includes a 7-1 victory over Sonnenhof Großaspach and a 4-1 win away at SC Verl. They have scored 15 goals and conceded just one, a record that gives them plenty of confidence.

Saarbrücken vs Wehen Wiesbaden: Line-ups

Saarbrücken vs Wehen Wiesbaden: Form

Saarbrücken vs Wehen Wiesbaden: Head-to-head record

Saarbrücken vs Wehen Wiesbaden: The tables