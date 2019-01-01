Rufino's New Year's resolution? To win a title with Selangor

The new Selangor management secured the service of Spanish striker Rufino Segovia for his second full season in Malaysia.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The side's new management, led by president, the Raja Muda (crown prince) of the state of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, managed to convince the Spaniard to extend his stay for another season, and Rufino is expected to lead the Red Giants' charge as their main goal-getter again.

When met by Goal on Saturday, following their 3-2 pre-season friendly win over Kuala Lumpur (KL), an encounter which the 33-year old forward did not take part in, he expressed his desire to return to the pitch.

"I feel good (at returning)," said the Spaniard. "I miss playing with my team, but I need one more week (to prepare). The team is nice, the coach is nice, the club have been nice to me too.

"I can't wait to rejoin them on the pitch."

When asked whether he needs some time to familiarise himself with the new management, coaches and teammates, Rufino responded that the quality players that the club have signed have only made him happy.

"In the game just now, we created a lot of chances, we played well and beat KL, a good team. And it was our first serious [pre-season] game, and we showed that we have the players to win games. I'm happy with the team," said the 2018 Malaysia Super League top-scorer.

As it was only six days into 2019, we asked him: What are his New Year's resolutions? This is his reply:

"I always want to improve, so this year I want to win one cup for Selangor, and to score the most goals again."

