Roy Keane as Man Utd manager? Red Devils legend says his CV not good enough to replace Rangnick

Roy Keane has distanced himself from the permanent manager's position at Manchester United, insisting that his "CV wouldn't warrant" consideration as the club seeks to appoint a replacement for interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

United took the decision to sack their last permanent boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign, with a 4-1 loss at Watford on November 20 proving to be the final straw for the board.

Rangnick was called in to steady the ship, but the Red Devils are set to install Solskjaer's long-term successor at the end of the season and the Norwegian's former team-mate Keane has been mooted as a potential candidate.

What's been said?

Keane has previously taken in head coaching stints at Sunderland and Ipswich, but has been out of work since leaving his last role as Nottingham Forest assistant in 2019.

The 50-year-old, who won seven Premier League titles and the Champions League as a United player, has been quizzed on the possibility of stepping into the Old Trafford dugout by another of his old colleagues.

“That’s never going to happen,” he replied to Gary Neville on The Overlap Live.

“My CV wouldn’t warrant it - it’s as simple as that. The Man United job is a tough job.”

Keane explains failed Sunderland return

Sunderland held talks with Keane over a potential return to the League One club after sacking Lee Johnson at the end of January.

The former Republic of Ireland international was open to another stint at the Stadium of Light, but says a failure to reach a financial agreement put pay to a deal, with the Black Cats ultimately turning to Mike Dodds on an interim basis instead.

“As usual it came down to money," said Keane. “There’s always offers of work, but the deal just didn’t fall into place last week.

“There’s lots of pitfalls as an ex-player, but you’ve got to keep yourself busy. But everything has got to be right, the contract and the challenge."

