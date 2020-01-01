Rooney wants Ferguson's man-management, Mourinho's stubbornness & Van Gaal's preparation as a manager

The 34-year-old could pursue a career as a coach in the near future and he has identified the key qualities of some of his previous bosses

Wayne Rooney has revealed which aspects of fellow managers Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho he hopes to share if he becomes a coach in his own right.

The 34-year-old spent 13 years with the Red Devils and played under five managers - the iconic trio as well as David Moyes and interim boss Ryan Giggs - as he won five Premier League titles and a crown before returning to for a season.

After a spell in with DC United, he is now a player-coach at Derby, the former star could be heading towards a head coach role in the near future and he has had some great examples to learn from.

Asked what qualities he would take from his previous managers, Rooney told The Sunday Times: "Van Gaal's preparation, Fergie's man-management, Mourinho's stubbornness - I think sometimes you need that.

"Sam Allardyce knew what he wanted. You can only manage to the capabilities of your team and that's what Sam has always done. Once I go into it I'm sure I'll have my own way."

The majority of Rooney's time at Old Trafford was spent with Ferguson, who Rooney singled out for special praise.

"He was incredible. It wasn't complicated," he added.

"The big thing was he had trust in people. He trusted his coaches to put sessions on, he trusted his players.

"People always ask how were his team talks - a lot of his team talks were just: 'You 11 are better than them. Go win the game'."

Rooney spent five years playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at United as the two enjoyed a successful partnership on the field.

But he admits that their relationship off the field was an unusual one at times.

"With Cristiano, when I first got to United we used to go to games and training together," he said. "I remember the night before a game stopping off at McDonald's because he wanted a Big Mac.

"He was trying to put weight on because he was so thin. I was driving the car, having to go through the drive-through to get him a Big Mac."