‘Ronaldo will be even better for Juventus this season’ – Anelka expecting more goals from superstar

The former Bianconeri loanee, who took in a brief spell in Turin back in 2013, is expecting a five-time Ballon d’Or winner to sparkle in 2019-20

Cristiano Ronaldo will “score many more goals” for this season, says Nicolas Anelka, with the Portuguese backed to be even stronger in 2019-20 with a year of experience behind him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a productive debut campaign in Italy following a stunning switch from in the summer of 2018.

He broke through the 20-goal mark once more and passed 600 efforts at club level in the process.

Article continues below

The 34-year-old claimed another domestic title triumph during his first year in Turin, but is looking to chase down further Champions League honours with his current employers.

Former Juve loanee Anelka is expecting big things from a global superstar this season, with the Frenchman telling Tutto Juve: “I think Ronaldo will do better than last year.

“He immediately adapted to Italian football and did very well with Juventus. This year he will be even stronger and I have no doubts about this, without injuries and without suspensions he will score many more goals.”

Anelka sees no reason why Ronaldo cannot inspire a star-studded side to European glory, adding on the talent that Maurizio Sarri has at his disposal: “Juve has bought quality players and has been very clever in their recruitment strategy.

“The new arrivals will take a few months to adapt to the new football before demonstrating all their qualities.”

The likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs de Ligt have linked up with Juve this summer.

They are expected to make more of an impact than Anelka managed during his brief spell with the club back in 2013.

A forgettable loan move was made from Shanghai Shenhua, with a proven frontman conceding that he made no impression with the Bianconeri.

Explaining his switch, Anelka said: “I decided to accept Juve because it is a great club, with a great history and also because they were the best in .

“Unfortunately, this will remain my worst experience since I only played 45 minutes and never got the chance to wear the shirt at Juventus Stadium in front of the fans.”

Anelka added on a disappointing stint that he would rather forget: “Honestly, when someone speaks to me about Juventus I try to change the subject immediately. I'm ashamed of the transfer!

“I played and scored for all of the teams I played for except in Turin. So, without disrespecting this great team, you can't really say that I was their player because of how that experience went.”

Anelka is now retired and recently spent time working with side as a forward coach within their youth system.